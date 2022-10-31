Thunderous explosions hit Kyiv and regions across Ukraine on Monday morning, leaving many without power or water as Russia launched a fresh barrage of airstrikes on critical infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials said Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles, many of which were intercepted by air defenses, and they warned again that civilians should prepare for long-term power and water outages. There were no immediate tallies of casualties, but officials said there were people wounded.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes had left 80 percent of the capital city without a water supply - disrupting the Monday morning routine for hundreds of thousands of residents - and that engineers were working to restore electricity at a damaged facility that supplies power to 350,000 Kyiv apartments.
As air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, strikes and power outages were also reported in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, in the Cherkasy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions in central Ukraine, and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. Several hydroelectric dams appeared to be specific targets Monday.
Moldova's Interior Ministry also confirmed that a missile fell in the northern border town of Naslavcea, about 95 miles southwest of the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, after being intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses - in a rare and dangerous example of the war spilling into a neighboring country.
Several houses were damaged, Moldovan officials reported, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Monday's airstrikes, many apparently launched from fighter planes over the Caspian Sea or from the Rostov region in southern Russia, were the latest attack in recent weeks deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy system, a strategy officials say is intended to punish civilians as winter approaches and to compensate for Russia's setbacks on the battlefield with long-range bombing.
The bombings followed Ukrainian attacks over the weekend on Russian naval targets in occupied Crimea, where Russia has long maintained the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet, in Sevastopol, under a lease agreement before its invasion and illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014. Russian ships were damaged by apparent drone strikes, but Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.
"Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Don't justify these attacks by calling them a 'response.' Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians."
Western and Ukrainian officials have said that the ongoing attacks have been so methodical that they seemed to be directed by energy specialists who know which targets will cause maximum destruction and difficulties.
Klitschko urged residents of the capital to prepare for hardship. "We ask you to stock up on water from the nearest pumps and points of sale," he wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine's air command claimed to have shot down 44 out of 50 missiles targeting different areas of Ukraine.
After the strikes on naval vessels on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it was abandoning an agreement to allow the export of grain from Ukraine, which is a crucial supplier to many developing countries.
Moscow said it could "no longer guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative," referring to the U.N.-brokered deal to safeguard grain being exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Russia's withdrawal from the deal triggered renewed concerns about global food supplies. The grain deal brokered by Turkey in July, had allowed exports to resume from Black Sea ports, where they had been halted after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan in Kyiv, Ukraine and Leo Sands in London contributed to this report.