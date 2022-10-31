Daily life in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region

A woman walks past a building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 30, 2022. 

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Thunderous explosions hit Kyiv and regions across Ukraine on Monday morning, leaving many without power or water as Russia launched a fresh barrage of airstrikes on critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles, many of which were intercepted by air defenses, and they warned again that civilians should prepare for long-term power and water outages. There were no immediate tallies of casualties, but officials said there were people wounded.