Weekly Republican press conference in Washington

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell looks on as U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks to the media during the weekly Republican press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2023.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged lawmakers Wednesday to continue supporting Ukraine, more than a year and a half after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country and as some Republicans have wavered in their commitment to sending aid.

"Since Putin's escalation in Ukraine, President Biden has not been as decisive as many of us would have preferred," McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor. "But this is no excuse for Congress to compound his administration's failures with failures of our own."