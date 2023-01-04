Ice arena destroyed by missile strike, in Druzhkivka

An ice arena that was destroyed by a missile strike is pictured, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Druzhkivka January 4, 2023.

 CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

The fallout from an attack in the occupied city of Makiivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which killed dozens of Russian service members, has led to finger-pointing by Moscow's officials. The Russian Defense Ministry said the strike was a result of illicit cellphone use among its soldiers, in what some observers see as an attempt to shift culpability from Moscow.

Russia's Defense Ministry blamed on-site cellphone communication in a Makiivka building for the deadly strike, as it allowed Ukrainian forces to locate the target. "It is already obvious that the main reason, despite the restriction, was turning on and massive use of mobile phones by the personnel within the range area of enemy firepower," Kremlin officials said in an explanation of the attack posted to Telegram.