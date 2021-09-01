EXETER — Thirteen candles lined the steps of Exeter Town Hall Wednesday night as a group gathered with American flags and signs of support to thank the military and honor the U.S. service members who died in last week’s terror attack during evacuations in Afghanistan.
Exeter was one of several communities where “Flags Across New Hampshire” rallies were held in the wake of the Aug. 26 attack by a suicide bomber in Kabul that killed 11 Marines, an Army soldier and member of the Navy.
“I’m putting out my condolences to all the people that passed away and put their lives in danger to help get everyone out,” said Emma Massicotte, 13, from Exeter who waved flags alongside her younger brother and two sisters.
Exeter Gold Star mother Natalie Healy helped organize the town hall event after learning about others being held around the state.
The attack in Kabul — one of the deadliest over the past 10 years — hit close to home for Healy, who lost her 36-year-old son, Daniel Healy, in 2005.
He was a Navy SEAL who died along with 10 other SEALs in Afghanistan when his helicopter was shot down on a mission to rescue four SEALs after they were attacked. Healy and the seven other SEALs and eight 160th Nightstalkers on the helicopter were killed, along with three of the SEALs they hoped to rescue.
Healy said that while she agreed that it was time for the U.S. to withdraw, she was outraged by the chaotic way that it happened.
“I was absolutely disgusted and sad and outraged and ashamed of the way our country behaved and to see these young people die when it wasn’t necessary just broke my heart and everybody else’s, I’m sure,” Healy said. “I think it was about time, like a lot of people thought, but we had to make sure that the women and girls were safe, we had to make sure that the Afghan allies that helped us for 20 years were safe, and we had to do it sensibly.
“I thought there must have been things in place to do that. It never occurred to me that it would be done in such a haphazard manner.”
The attack in Kabul came as U.S. citizens and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan as American troops withdrew from the country following the 20-year war, which was the longest in U.S. history.
Beverly Barney, 84, of Exeter, said she hoped Wednesday’s rally sent a message about the American flag and what it stands for.
“These servicemen died for our country, which our flag represents,” she said.
Emma’s mother, Peggy Massicotte, said she wanted her children to be thankful for the troops and the sacrifices they’ve made. She said they’re aware of the war in Afghanistan and have seen the images in recent days.
“They’ve been watching them putting the babies over the wall and I’m like, ‘Those are the heroes and those are the ones that just sacrificed their lives for those people.’ They understand it,” she said.