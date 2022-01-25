Cmdr. Matt Wilson, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Blue Crew, salutes the sideboys during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II memorial pavilion onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga.
U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen
KINGS BAY, Ga. -- The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Blue Crew held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., on Jan. 14.
Cmdr. Matt Wilson, from Nashua, N.H., relieved Cmdr. Justin Kaper as the commanding officer of the ship’s Blue Crew during the ceremony held at the base’s World War II memorial pavilion.
Wilson, the incoming commanding officer, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in ocean engineering. He received an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School.
“To the crew of Tennessee, you are America at its best,” said Wilson. “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead and work alongside each of you. You are critical to the success of the ship and the execution of the strategic mission and I am confident in your ability to continue to excel.”
Ballistic-missile submarines are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.