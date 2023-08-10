Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan speaks with Lamprey Healthcare CEO Greg White before the start of Thursday’s National Health Center Week celebration at Harbor Care in Nashua.
NASHUA — When several parents of young men and women with physical and developmental disabilities emerged from a kitchen-table discussion more than 40 years ago, they came away with an idea that none of them could know would snowball into a multi-faceted agency destined to become a community health and wellness center that serves some 22,000 patients annually.
Founded in 1982 as Harbor Homes, a group home that served just nine disabled adults, the agency, which recently became Harbor Care, has expanded exponentially over the years, adding programs and services that provide dental, primary care, preventative care, substance use disorder treatment, mental health care and pharmaceutical services, along with housing through numerous group homes and three that are designated for veterans.
On Thursday, roughly 100 people gathered in the main meeting room at its 45 High St. headquarters to celebrate National Health Center Week, a roughly one-hour program that featured the awarding of the newly-created Health Champion Award and remarks by Mayor Jim Donchess, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
Hassan and Kuster each received a Health Champion Award “in appreciation of” their work “on behalf of Harbor Care and other community health care centers,” CEO Henry Och said. Both lawmakers have been traveling the state this week, attending similar National Health Center Week celebrations before appearing together in Nashua.
Also in Nashua, numerous Harbor Care supporters, community partners and benefactors joined many of the agency’s employees and volunteers and a handful of clients who stopped by.
“I’ve watched Harbor Care evolve into what it is today,” Hassan, who was New Hampshire’s governor before being elected the state’s junior senator, said in her remarks.
Kuster praised Harbor Care and its fellow agencies for “stepping up” during the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in substance use disorder over the past several years.
“Our community health centers really stepped up and made a difference,” she said. “What you are doing here is a model to bring this all together, and the synergy that comes with that,” Kuster added, referring to the multiple health-related services that the centers offer.
“And what we’re trying to do (in the legislature) is support you, to make sure your funding gets passed.”{/div}