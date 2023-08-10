Photo: 230811-news-nashuavets

Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan speaks with Lamprey Healthcare CEO Greg White before the start of Thursday’s National Health Center Week celebration at Harbor Care in Nashua.

 By Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — When several parents of young men and women with physical and developmental disabilities emerged from a kitchen-table discussion more than 40 years ago, they came away with an idea that none of them could know would snowball into a multi-faceted agency destined to become a community health and wellness center that serves some 22,000 patients annually.

Founded in 1982 as Harbor Homes, a group home that served just nine disabled adults, the agency, which recently became Harbor Care, has expanded exponentially over the years, adding programs and services that provide dental, primary care, preventative care, substance use disorder treatment, mental health care and pharmaceutical services, along with housing through numerous group homes and three that are designated for veterans.