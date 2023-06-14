A spokeswoman for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) said the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base center has no record of an employee who has adopted the alias of "Jonathan Grey," the person who was recently quoted in a news article outlining the claims of an Air Force veteran who said the federal government had spacecraft of non-human origin.

