N atasha Sunday Clarke walked up the back stairwell and into the second-floor offices of the U.S. Army recruiting center on Central Street in Dover, shortly after 9 a.m. on a recent Thursday.
One enlisted woman and seven enlisted men, dressed in army fatigues, busied themselves. At the moment Clarke entered the room, all activity ceased, and the staff snapped to attention.
Clarke, 42, is neither a civilian Army recruit, nor an enlisted soldier. The lieutenant colonel is the new Army recruiting battalion commander for the New England region, a decorated war veteran and career military officer.
This is her second time commanding an Army battalion. Her most recently completed mission was commanding the 194th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, in Pyongtaek, South Korea.
As a female and African-American in the largest branch of the armed services, her story is a tale of triumph that began in the Deep South with supportive parents who didn’t always share the same view of career paths, but always pushed their children to be high achievers.
“My mom had me in modeling and cheerleading,” Clarke says with a laugh. Her father, a retired Army sergeant first class, thought each of his children should have at least one year of Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) training in high school.
Clarke followed her father’s wishes and set her sights on the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. When she lost out to another cadet for the coveted appointment, she entered North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (A&T) State University, one of the largest historically Black colleges in the country. In her senior year, she was appointed the cadet battalion commander and then commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2002.
“She is an outstanding leader,” said retired Lt. Col. Larry Burnett, one of Clarke’s college professors and mentor who had a 25-year career in the army. Burnett taught military science for six years at North Carolina A&T and has known Clarke for two decades.
“She really kind of rose to the top as a sophomore and junior,” he said. “She brings three things — wealth of experience, credibility because of her tours of duty and people skills.”
During her visit to Dover, Clarke offered equally enthusiastic praise for Burnett: “He really molded the students — reached out to us, asked us how we were doing, not just on the days we showed up, but throughout the week — and that resonated with me. To this day, I still reach out to him.”
Clarke was born in 1979 in Clanton, Ala., a town with two traffic lights and known for its peaches, homemade preserves and ice cream. The family later moved to the Winston-Salem area of North Carolina.
She has said that the well-traveled road to officer rank meant commitment, viewing the world as a melting pot, physical training, a willingness to proactively coach and counsel and mentor younger officers, and to be a mentee herself — being advised and counseled by experienced senior officers.
Early on in her career, she sought out mentors who mostly looked like her and had similar backgrounds, but learned as a major to expand her circle of people she trusted — “the people providing you advice whether good, bad — whether you want to hear it or not.”
Clarke was an athlete in high school and college, running track, and according to Burnett, she always “maxed out” on the Army’s score of physical training ability — push-ups, sits-ups and the 2-mile run.
Her responsibilities as battalion commander include some 30 active duty and reserve army recruitment centers in all the New England states, excluding Connecticut, with some 270 army personnel to look after.
According to Clarke, there are about 150 different career opportunities in the army, from science and technology to math to public affairs, cyber technology training to playing in the army band.
“It also offers them a chance to see other parts of the world and mix with other cultures,” she said.
Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., is her new home with her husband, a retired lieutenant colonel, and their two young children.