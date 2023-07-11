VILNIUS -- NATO members remained divided on Monday over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership on the eve of a summit in Lithuania, but appeared to remove one key hurdle to Kyiv joining the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a list of political, economic and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.