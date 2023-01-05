NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia Reuters Jan 5, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends NHO's (Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise) annual conference in Oslo Spektrum, Sweden January 5, 2023. NTB/VIA REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save OSLO - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine."They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway."We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east Moscow blames Russian soldiers' cellphone use for deadly Donetsk strike Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic Poland says Germany refused talks on World War II reparations Russian anger grows over deadly strike Load more {{title}} Most Popular Putin, unaccustomed to losing, is increasingly isolated as war falters Russian anger grows over deadly strike Zelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches Belarus official: 'Unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered by accident Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft Fog-shrouded Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million North Korea's Kim vows 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal in new year Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year's Day Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic Moscow blames Russian soldiers' cellphone use for deadly Donetsk strike Request News Coverage