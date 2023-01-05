NHO annual conference in Oslo Spektrum

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends NHO's (Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise) annual conference in Oslo Spektrum, Sweden January 5, 2023.  

 NTB/VIA REUTERS

OSLO - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.