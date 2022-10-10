NATO condemns 'horrific' Russian attacks on Ukraine, Stoltenberg says Reuters Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BRUSSELS - NATO condemns the attacks by Russia on civilian targets in Ukraine, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday."Spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said in a tweet."NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jon Boyle) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Russia strikes Kyiv and cities across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack +2 Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine +2 Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism Thirteen killed, dozens hurt in Zaporizhzhia city missile attack - Ukraine officials Navy to roll out its 'common sense alternative' to coveralls by year's end Load more {{title}} Most Popular Putin confronted by insider over Ukraine war, U.S. intelligence finds Two NH National Guard units being sent to southern U.S. border Putin's defense minister should consider suicide, Russian-installed official says U.S. rejects Russia's plans to hold referendums in parts of Ukraine A 'first' with first responders: Honor Flight to team veterans with police, fire personnel Explosion hits Crimean Bridge, damaging Russian supply route to Ukraine New commanders of Space Force and STRATCOM confirmed by Senate Russian missile razes Ukraine apartment block, Putin's generals under pressure Navy to roll out its 'common sense alternative' to coveralls by year's end Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism Request News Coverage