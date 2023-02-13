Ekaterina, 19, and Yaroslav, 21, smoke cigarettes

Ekaterina, 19, and Yaroslav, 21, smoke cigarettes near the shelter in Yerevan, Armenia, provided by the support group “Kovcheg,” which supports immigrants who left Russian because of the war against Ukraine. Both were activists in Russia.  

 Tako Robakidze/Washington Post

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects Ukraine's request for fighter jets to be addressed at this week's gathering of defense ministers in Brussels. The comments, made at a news conference Monday, come as Western nations decide how far they are willing to go in arming Ukraine to defend itself almost one year after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

Russian forces are continuing to press on fronts across the country's east, according to Ukraine's military, which has been preparing for a broader Russian spring offensive. "We are seeing the start already," Stoltenberg said Monday, referring to Moscow's latest push.