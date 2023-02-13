Ekaterina, 19, and Yaroslav, 21, smoke cigarettes near the shelter in Yerevan, Armenia, provided by the support group “Kovcheg,” which supports immigrants who left Russian because of the war against Ukraine. Both were activists in Russia.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects Ukraine's request for fighter jets to be addressed at this week's gathering of defense ministers in Brussels. The comments, made at a news conference Monday, come as Western nations decide how far they are willing to go in arming Ukraine to defend itself almost one year after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.
Russian forces are continuing to press on fronts across the country's east, according to Ukraine's military, which has been preparing for a broader Russian spring offensive. "We are seeing the start already," Stoltenberg said Monday, referring to Moscow's latest push.
Here's the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe:
-Stoltenberg would not say how NATO will respond to Ukraine's requests for fighter jets as the alliance prepares to host a two-day gathering of defense ministers in Brussels starting Tuesday. The focus for now should be getting weapons, ammunition and parts to Ukrainian forces and making sure that what has already been sent is working properly, he said: "Whatever the opinion may be about aircraft - that will take time. What is needed now is urgent support for Ukraine."
-There are concerns that the West's own stocks of weapons are being depleted after a year of supplying Kyiv. "The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of ammunition," Stoltenberg said. "This puts our defense industries under strain." The current rate of ammunition consumption is higher than the current rate of production. As such, he argued, allies must ramp up production and invest in production capacity.
-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is made up of senior military officials from more than 50 nations that have been providing Ukraine with weapons and other aid. While many members of the group represent NATO-aligned nations, it is not affiliated with the military alliance.
Kyiv appears hopeful it can win over the West on its request for fighter jets. Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, told the BBC on Sunday that allies eventually coalesced around sending long-range weapons and tanks and could also do so on jets: "Let's wait and see." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked European Union and British leaders for warplanes during his trip to Western Europe last week.
-Russian forces deployed tanks, missiles and rockets in an offensive push spanning four regions of Ukraine, Kyiv's armed forces said Monday. While Ukraine said it managed to repel attacks on 10 settlements over the previous 24 hours, Russian military officials claimed to have made small gains in the past four days, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. The Washington Post could not immediately verify either side's claim.
-The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes across Ukraine "remains high," Ukraine's armed forces said. Such attacks have pummeled Ukraine's energy and other critical infrastructure throughout the winter, in a Kremlin bid to weaken Ukrainians' resolve to fight by depriving them of light, heat and water.
-Three people are dead after Moscow's troops shelled targets in Kherson, officials in the southern Ukrainian region said Monday morning. Residential buildings, warehouses and an entertainment venue were among the buildings struck, according to the official. The Post could not immediately verify the claims.
-Several metropolitan areas, including in the Kyiv, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, are expected to have unrestricted access to electricity on Monday, utility Ukrenergo announced on Telegram, in a rare respite after months of rationing in freezing temperatures.
-Russia increased coal exports to India and China by 148 percent and by 11 percent, respectively, last year - amounting to 77 million tons in total, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote Monday. Moscow is redirecting energy exports away from European markets and toward "friendly" nations in response to Western sanctions, Novak said.
-Austria's foreign minister responded to a controversy over his country issuing visas to a number of sanctioned Russian politicians to attend an upcoming meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Alexander Schallenberg told The Post that Austria has an obligation by international law to permit delegations of member countries to enter.
-Elon Musk responded to claims that Starlink satellite services had been restricted in Ukraine. "Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other internet connectivity has been destroyed," he tweeted, but added that "we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3." He said that "SpaceX commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are meant for private use, not military, but we have not exercised our right to turn them off." SpaceX previously accused Ukraine's military of using Starlink to power drones.
- - -
The Washington Post's Rachel Pannett reported from Sydney, Leo Sands from London. Natalia Abbakumova contributed reporting.