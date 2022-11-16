The debris, which the locals claime to be that of a missile, is pictured at the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this photograph obtained by REUTERS on November 16, 2022.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that there is no evidence that the explosion in Poland Tuesday was caused by a deliberate Russian attack.
The remark, made following a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, came after Western leaders urged calm and tried to curtail speculation about the risk of direct hostilities between Russia and NATO.
"This is not Ukraine's fault, Russia bears the ultimate responsibility," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the alliance's Brussels headquarters. He said the blast was most likely due to a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile defending against a Russian cruise missile.
A full picture of the incident, which occurred in the Polish village of Przewodow, about five miles from the Ukrainian border, is still emerging. Poland said that the Russian-manufactured missile hit the village at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, killing two Polish citizens. But additional details are scarce.
At the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, President Biden met with top U.S. allies to discuss what happened. Emerging from the meeting, Biden said that there was "plenty of evidence," including from its trajectory, to suggest that the missile was not fired from Russia, which for its part has denied responsibility.
The mere possibility of a hit on a NATO member state reverberated quickly around the world, underscoring fears that the conflict could spread beyond Ukraine's borders.
In the wake of the incident, officials and analysts speculated that Poland might invoke Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, which allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's political decision-making body. However, there is no indication Poland invoked the article.