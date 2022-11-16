The debris, which the locals claime to be that of a missile, is pictured at the site of an explosion in Przewodow

The debris, which the locals claime to be that of a missile, is pictured at the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this photograph obtained by REUTERS on November 16, 2022.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that there is no evidence that the explosion in Poland Tuesday was caused by a deliberate Russian attack.

The remark, made following a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, came after Western leaders urged calm and tried to curtail speculation about the risk of direct hostilities between Russia and NATO.

