GROTON, Connecticut — Navy officials and supporters gathered Monday to celebrate the Naval Submarine Base's new Pier 32, a nearly $70 million project to help modernize the base's waterfront for the Navy's next generation of submarines.

"It's a proud day for every member of the Naval Submarine Base New London team as we're committed to positively impacting SUBASE's fleet, fighters, and families through the best infrastructure and service support we can deliver," said Cmdr. Reg Preston, executive officer of the submarine base, who spoke before an audience of about 60 people, including Navy, submarine base and Coast Guard representatives and government officials.