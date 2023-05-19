In this handout from the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

In this handout from the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) departs on July 25, 2010, from Busan, South Korea. 

 Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam K. Thomas/U.S. Navy via Getty Images/TNS

NORFOLK, Va. — After months spent investigating a series of suicides of Hampton Roads-based sailors last year, the Navy has concluded that it failed its own personnel on an individual and systemic level.

The Navy released Thursday the findings of a comprehensive investigation into command climate and sailor quality of life and details 48 recommendations. It is meant to address what Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea called “years worth of systemic shortcomings.”