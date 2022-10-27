Among the dozens of U.S. Navy officers charged in connection with the "Fat Leonard" bribery and fraud scandal, Edmond Aruffo is unique — for a variety of reasons.

Unlike many of the other Navy officials tied to the $35 million fraud scheme, Aruffo was never accused of taking bribes of cash or prostitutes. And Aruffo's charges stemmed not from his time while employed by the Navy, but rather when he went to work for the scheme's mastermind, Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis, at Glenn Defense Marine Asia.