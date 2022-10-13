In February, 24-year-old Navy sailor Kyle Mullen abruptly died after completing the Navy SEAL selection process's Hell Week - one of the U.S. military's most grueling courses. On Wednesday, the Navy released details of an investigation into his death that found he was not to blame. The report also indicated that Mullen - who appeared to be seriously ill toward the end of the training process - did not receive critical medical care and that military leaders may have discouraged him from seeking it.

The Navy said Mullen died in the line of duty and "not due to his own misconduct" upon completing the six-day Hell Week. Investigators said he died of cardiac arrest, caused by pneumonia, with an enlarged heart being a contributing factor. They said there was no substantive link between his death and performance-enhancing drugs that were later found among his belongings.