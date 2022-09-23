FILE PHOTO: Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mustin sail in formation in the Philippine Sea

Sailors aboard the USS Nimitz recently found "irregularities" in the aircraft carrier's potable water supply, leading to the discovery that it had been tainted with jet fuel, according to the Navy.

The crew detected "trace amounts" of Jet Propellant-5, a kerosene-based fuel primarily used by military aircraft on aircraft carriers, in the Nimitz' water supply while the ship was off Southern California on Sept. 16, according to Naval Air Forces spokesman Cmdr. Zach Harrell.