FILE PHOTO: Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is maneuvered by tug boats in the James River during the aircraft carrier's turn ship evolution in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. June 11, 2016.  

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Navy leaders are strengthening their commitment to developing more advanced weapons and other capabilities over some traditional ships to challenge the increasing aggression from China and Russia around the globe, according to the service's 2022 Navigation Plan released Tuesday.

"Retiring legacy platforms that cannot stay relevant in contested seas — and investing in the capabilities we need for the future — is essential for our national security," the Navy wrote in the document that lays out the service's long-term priorities.