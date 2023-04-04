PORTLAND, Maine — Defense Department officials want to scale back purchases of Navy destroyers, it appears, saying the two shipyards that build them — including Maine’s Bath Iron Works — can’t produce the warships fast enough.

In December, Congress passed an $858 billion defense bill that called for purchasing three DDG 51-class destroyers in the 2023 fiscal year, and set up a plan that would allow the Navy to buy 15 destroyers over the next five years. The destroyers are the only vessels BIW currently produces, and the Bath shipbuilder is one of only two contractors that build the ships, along with Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi.