New Navy uniform

The U.S. Navy's new flame-resistant, two-piece organizational uniform,  known as the 2POC, is available in dark blue for E-6 and below and khaki for officers and E-7 or above.

 Stacy Atkins Ricks/U.S. Navy

The Navy is preparing to introduce yet another clothing item to the fleet — a two-piece flame retardant uniform that aims to be "a common sense alternative to coveralls," according to a U.S. Fleet Forces spokeswoman.

More commonly known as the 2POC, the two-piece organizational clothing uniform will debut later this year, Lt. Cmdr. Madie Hansen told Stars and Stripes by email Tuesday. It was designed for various working conditions and environments, she said, including surface ships, submarines, flight decks, during sea-and-anchor detail and fire-fighting.