New Boston Space Force Station

A satellite tracking station in New Boston has been renamed to better reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force. It is now known as New Boston Space Force Station. 

WASHINGTON — New commanders are slated to take the helm of the Space Force and U.S. Strategic Command following unanimous votes of approval by the Senate.

Lt. Gen. Bradley C. Saltzman will command the Space Force, becoming just the second chief in the young service's history, and Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton will lead STRATCOM, which oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal.