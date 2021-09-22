The diplomatic firestorm over Australia’s plan to acquire U.S. or British nuclear submarine technology will likely give a boost to Newport News Shipbuilding, naval analysts say.
That plan kills a $66 billion deal with France’s Naval Group for diesel subs. In response, France recalled its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia.
“It sure is early days, but I don’t see how the Australian deal could not have positive implications for Newport News,” said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute, a Northern Virginia-based think tank.
There aren’t many details yet about what, exactly, the Australians would get.
The new AUKUS defense agreement offers the Australians a choice of the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarines or the British Astute-class submarines.
Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dymanics Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut share the work on U.S. submarines, with Newport News building the bows, sterns and sails and the two yards alternating final assembly.
Neither American yard builds entire submarines, unlike BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in England.
And the Congressional Research Service said there are already concerns about maintaining the current pace of delivering two Virginia-class submarines a year, now that the two shipyards are also aiming to add one new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, a much larger project.
At the same time, there’s pressure to increase deliveries of Virginia-class submarines to the U.S. Navy.
But Newport News should be able to fit in work on any Australian boats, said Norman Polmar, a naval affairs analyst who has been a consultant or advisor to three secretaries of the Navy, a speaker of the House, three senators and leaders of the U.S., Australian, Chinese, and Israeli navies.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘I can’t build another boat,’” he said. “But it’s another to say ‘Sure, I can build another bow, or another sail.’”
One key question that’s still up in the air is whether the Australian Submarine Corp. shipyard will assemble U.S.-made modules or pick up some of the manufacturing work itself.
The Australian yard is a major employer in Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, and the Australians are eager both for the jobs and the technical knowledge the nuclear sub agreement would bring, Thompson said.
“In order to make a deal like this work, as much of the labor as possible would have to be done in Australia,” he said.
But even if the bulk of the work is done in Adelaide, and even if the Australians opt for the British Astute subs, he sees a role for Newport News Shipbuilding.
“Newport News has the expertise. ... It is going to be all about the expertise and how the Australians can tap that,” Thompson said. “It may be that people are going from Newport News to Australia, but we’re still talking hundreds of jobs,” he said.
Polmar said he is certain the Australians will opt for the Virginia-class. Training and maintenance capabilities will be the deciding factor, he said.
With five British Astute subs launched, compared to 19 Virginia-class boats in active service, the U.S. option offers more capacity for training the engineers and sailors who will run the Australians’ nuclear propulsion systems, Polmar said. And the U.S. has more extensive facilities for maintenance.
Those are critical concerns for the Royal Australian Navy, which has in the past struggled to find enough sailors to operate all of its Collins-class submarines, as it dealt with problems with the propulsion system, periscopes and noise.
There’s plenty of U.S. support available in the Pacific, Polmar said, with U.S. submarines operating from Pearl Harbor and Guam, as well as a Naval Shipyard at Pearl Harbor and a sub tender — a specialized vessel designed to supply submarines and provide maintenance workshops for their crews — based at Guam.
“Face it, they’re a lot closer to Australia than England is,” he said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.