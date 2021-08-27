Six New Hampshire National Guardsmen who are providing security at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, are safe after Thursday’s terror attack that killed more than 170 people, including 13 American troops.
The soldiers are members of Charlie Company, 3rd/172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) who were recently assigned to provide additional security for the U.S. military’s evacuation mission, according to Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, director of public affairs for the N.H. National Guard.
“They’re safe and they’re on mission,” Heilshorn said Friday.
Heilshorn said the New Hampshire soldiers were not near the location of the blast from a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at the Harmid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. “The most important thing is we know they’re safe and they’re doing their jobs,” he said.
The six are part of a contingent of New England troops who deployed to the Middle East earlier this year with Vermont National Guard’s 86th Infantry Brigade combat team, Heilshorn said.
In addition to the guardsmen in Kabul, nine New Hampshire Air National Guard members have volunteered to support Operation Allies Refuge at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Heilshorn said.
Operation Allies Refuge refers to the ongoing military airlift of Afghan civilians, interpreters, embassy employees and other prospective special immigrant visa applicants who have supported the United States, Heilshorn said.
The nine airmen will be reporting to New Jersey this weekend to provide transportation, security, translation and other general support, he said.
“They are deploying to McGuire air base where these immigrants will be temporarily housed,” he said.
At a Pentagon news conference on Friday, U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, told reporters he had visited several U.S. bases that are housing Afghan evacuees.
“I proudly watched our U.S. personnel operating with compassion as they helped Afghans and their families who have done so much for the United States and our allies through two decades of conflict,” he said.
The general said he spoke at one base with an Afghan father who told him “this was the first time in a long time that he had slept without being afraid for his family’s safety.”
What can folks here do to support the New Hampshire guardsmen who are serving both in Afghanistan and on the homefront?
“Keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Heilshorn said. “And be assured that they’re well trained and are prepared to complete any mission that’s asked of them.”