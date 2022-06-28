Family friend Tiffany Prevost of Kensington kisses her daughter, Lili, as an honorary police escort for the late Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of Kensington passes through Seabrook on Interstate 95 on Tuesday. Her other daughter, Carlina, is pictured in the foreground.
Seabrook firefighters salute as an honorary police escort for the late U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of Kensington goes through Seabrook on June 28, 2022.Losapio, a graduate of Exeter High School, was a pilot and one of five Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed during a training flight in California on June 8.
Police give an honorary escort to the late U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of Kensington through Seabrook just before the Route 107 overpass on June 28, 2022. Losapio, a graduate of Exeter High School, was a pilot and one of five Marines who died in a training crash in California on June 8.
Police officers including Kensington Detective William Paskowki salute as the hearse carrying the body of Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio passes through Seabrook on Tuesday. Losapio, a graduate of Exeter High School and a pilot, was one of five Marines killed in an Osprey crash on June 8 in California.
Seabrook Officer Tyler Houldsworth and his police dog Henry wait on the Route 107 overpass for the honorary police escort for the late U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of Kensington goes through Seabrook on June 28, 2022.
A Marine pilot who was killed in a training crash in California earlier this month came home to New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Capt. Nicholas Peter Losapio, 31, grew up in Kensington and graduated from Exeter High School in 2009.
To honor the Marine on his final journey, members of Kensington Police Department, along with state police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, organized a police escort to accompany his body from Boston’s Logan Airport to Wolfeboro, where members of his family live.
Fire and police personnel standing at attention and local residents carrying American flags lined the overpasses along the way as the procession moved north.
Losapio graduated from Norwich University in Vermont with top honors and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013. He earned his wings in 2016 and served as a pilot with the VMM-364 “Purple Foxes” squadron, 3rd Marine Air Wing, flying the MV-22B Osprey.
Losapio, whose call sign was “Sloppy,” had more than 1,350 flight hours, including nearly 200 hours flying combat missions on three overseas deployments. He was one of two pilots flying an MV-22B Osprey on June 8 when the tilt-rotor aircraft went down in the California desert during a routine training mission, killing all five Marines on board.
Losapio was engaged to be married to former USMC Capt. Kelsie Hancock. His family also includes his parents, Michael and Susan Losapio, and younger sister, Amanda.
His funeral will be on Saturday, July 9 at Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, followed by a memorial service with military honors at Lions Camp Pride on his beloved Merrymeeting Lake.
According to his obituary, Losapio had left instructions for the appropriate attire at the service: “Hawaiian shirts and linen shorts.”