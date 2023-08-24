Lt. Col. Mark Patterson

A New Hampshire National Guard officer has been removed from command of his battalion, which was deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022, and is facing a general court-martial on charges of assault and sexual harassment, the U.S. Army said.

