A New Hampshire National Guard officer has been removed from command of his battalion, which was deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022, and is facing a general court-martial on charges of assault and sexual harassment, the U.S. Army said.
Lt. Col. Mark Patterson of Weare led about 180 soldiers in the 941st Military Police Battalion and 237th Military Police Company, according to the New Hampshire National Guard.
Patterson remains on active duty at Fort Bliss, Texas, and is assigned as a staff officer to the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquarters pending an arraignment, according to Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesperson for U.S. Army North.
Patterson is set to appear in court on charges of assault consummated by battery, sexual harassment, maltreatment of subordinates, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman and violating general orders.
Maxwell said on Thursday afternoon he cannot release more information on the charges because Patterson has not been arraigned yet.
The 941st Military Police Battalion and 237th Military Police Company deployed in October 2022 for a year in Texas in support of Customs and Border Protection.
The investigation into Patterson began on Jan. 26, when Patterson was suspended from command. His removal became permanent in May.
Patterson is scheduled for a general court-martial beginning January 2024.
He served in the Navy from 1996 through 2001. He enlisted in the New Hampshire Army National Guard in 2001.
The battalion supported New Hampshire’s COVID-19 response efforts, was activated for civil disturbance responses and supported hospitals during the surge.
This was Patterson’s fifth deployment.
If convicted under the general court-martial, Patterson could be dismissed from the service.