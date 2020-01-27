Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has tapped Brig. Gen. Laurie Ferris of the New Hampshire National Guard to oversee changes to the state’s protocols for addressing sexual assaults.
In December, Evers ordered top-to-bottom changes in the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal review detailed failures by the Wisconsin National Guard system for handling sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation allegations, according to a statement. The federal review was conducted at the request of Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Farris, who has been with the National Guard since 1995, is the Assistant Adjutant General for Air with the New Hampshire National Guard, where she is responsible for overseeing 1,300 officers and airmen on Pease Air National Guard Base.
“While there is a lot of work to do, I am confident that with the right leadership we’ll be able to implement lasting, positive change in the Wisconsin National Guard,” Evers said in a statement.
The executive order also created an ombudsman position to handle complaints of sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation within the guard.