Army National Guard arrival: Sgt. Matthew McGrath
Army National Guard Sgt. Matthew McGrath of Salem lifts his daughter, Eliza, 2, after arriving home with 105 soldiers at the National Guard Armory in Manchester on Wednesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Brandy Bisson of Concord has two sets of grandparents who served in the military, and her great-grandfather, Charles Willey, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service during World War II.

But nothing prepared her for the emotions that welled up as she waited for her son, Pvt. Ryan Bisson, 24, of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, to walk through the Manchester Armory door after nine months overseas.

The Bisson brothers
Tanner, 10, and Tommy Bisson, 9, waited for their big brother Ryan Bisson at Manchester Armory.
The Bruneaus
Marianne Bruneau of Rochester, Mallory Belanger of Concord, Matthew Bruneau of Rochester and Tim Bruneau of Concord wait for 1st Lt.  Christopher Bruneau to arrive.
The Milhot family
The Mailhot family of Manchester waits for Staff Sgt. Andre Mailhot to arrive home.