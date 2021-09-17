WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana) on Thursday joined 29 bipartisan colleagues to introduce legislation awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.
"America honors the bravery and selfless service of the 13 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, including Indiana's own Corporal Humberto 'Bert' Sanchez," said Sen. Young. "Bert gave his life protecting strangers thousands of miles from home. He was the best, not just of the Marine Corps, but of this country. It is fitting that we award these heroes the Congressional Gold Medal."
The bipartisan Senators are pushing for Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, of Logansport, to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, along with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.
Senator Young joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Montana), Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Rick Scott (R-Florida), Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), John Hoeven (R-North Dakota), Alex Padilla (D-California), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), and Mark Warner (D-Virginia) to introduce the bill.
Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Michigan) introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.