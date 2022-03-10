The first high-level talks between Ukraine and Russia since Moscow launched its invasion failed to produce an agreement on Thursday, as Ukraine's foreign minister said the country would not "surrender," while his Russian counterpart defiantly vowed to overcome mounting sanctions and warned the West against sending additional weaponry to aid Ukraine.
"Ukraine is strong. Ukraine is fighting. Ukraine made Russian initial plans fail," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Turkey after conducting inconclusive talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who downplayed the likelihood of President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine holding direct talks any time soon.
Several efforts to broker a lasting cease-fire, including a Thursday phone call between the leaders of France and Germany and Putin, have so far failed. European leaders are set to meet later Thursday in France to discuss next steps for reducing their dependence on Russian energy imports. Vice President Kamala Harris was also engaged in talks with allies in Europe, where she touted unity within NATO after a disagreement erupted earlier this week over whether Poland, a NATO member, should transfer Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine via a U.S. air base in Germany, a move that U.S. officials rebuffed as too provocative.
The diplomatic back-and-forth came amid news that at least three people, including a child, were killed and 17 more were injured in a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Ukraine's southeastern port of Mariupol, which buried patients under the rubble despite a cease-fire for people to flee the city. Zelensky condemned the attack, the latest underscoring the conflict's civilian toll, as an "atrocity," while Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday claimed, without evidence, that the maternity hospital was housing Ukrainian fighters.
Russian troops continued efforts to encircle Ukraine's two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, setting the stage for an even deadlier phase of a conflict that has already killed hundreds of civilians and displaced 2.3 million people, as the White House has warned that Russia may be considering using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. But British defense officials said they observed a "notable decrease" in Russian air activity, possibly because Russia was encountering unexpected resistance from Ukrainian air defenses. Britain also announced sanctions on seven wealthy Russians, including Roman Abramovich, the high-profile owner of the Chelsea soccer club.
Ukrainian authorities blamed the attack on Russia, and the bombing sparked condemnation from many officials around the world.
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called the attack "horrific" on Wednesday.
Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF, the U.N.'s agency for children, said in a statement: "I am horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine - an attack which reportedly left young children and women in labor buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings."
She said: "This attack, if confirmed, underscores the horrific toll this war is exacting on Ukraine's children and families … The children of Ukraine desperately need peace."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that "it is horrifying to see" what she called "the barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter called the bombing of the hospital "depraved."
Johnson's Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, went further, calling it a "war crime."
When asked on Sky News Thursday whether the United Kingdom wants the hospital bombing investigated as a war crime, Heappey answered, "Yes, absolutely. I mean, it is. What you see on your TV screens is a war crime."
"Now clearly, there is evidence to be gathered in which to prove that it is a war crime," he added, "and Western countries are working together to make sure that that evidence is gathered in the best way so that people can be held to account."
He said Russia is waging a war, not just against the Ukrainian military, but also "Ukrainian civilians."
Lavrov on Thursday claimed, without evidence, that the maternity hospital was housing Ukrainian fighters. Some Russian officials categorized coverage of the bombing as "fake news," while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who previously said that "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets," told Reuters Thursday that he would ask the military for more information, "because you and I don't have clear information about what happened there."
Videos and photos captured in the aftermath of the bombing, showing children and injured pregnant women being led away from the hospital.
Ukrainian officials said efforts to shuttle people out of cities under attack resumed Thursday after about 1,000 people trapped near a nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine were evacuated overnight.
Zelensky said earlier that despite reports that Russian shelling violated temporary cease-fires, about 35,000 people were evacuated Wednesday from battle zones.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a news briefing that routes would open Thursday to take civilians to other places within the country, including for buses and private vehicles to move from the northeastern city of Sumy and head southwest to Poltava. She said corridors were also planned from the southern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, and from the city of Izyum, as well as passage from Bucha and Irpin on the outskirts of the capital toward Kyiv.
The regional governor of Sumy, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said in a Telegram message that buses had started departing Thursday morning. Many have already left since the evacuation in the region began this week.
For days, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of shelling escape routes after Moscow said it would enact cease-fires for battered cities to allow civilians safe passage through humanitarian corridors. In Mariupol, local officials said a Russian strike tore through a maternity hospital, killing at least three people, despite an evacuation deal for the encircled city.
Moscow had previously announced humanitarian corridors that would evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities to Russia or its ally, Belarus, which Kyiv called unacceptable.
In other developments, Ukraine's national electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo, said Thursday that it has a team ready to restore power at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant and is waiting for a safe corridor to be created.
The site of a catastrophic 1986 nuclear accident was disconnected from the grid by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, potentially jeopardizing the cooling of nuclear material still stored at the site and sparking global concern.
"Ukrenergo expects a safe corridor that will enable the reconstruction of the line to power Chornobyl," it said in a Facebook post Thursday, using Ukraine's spelling for the plant. "Our repair teams are ready to restore the line immediately, despite the threat of being shot by the enemy and are waiting for permission."
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also appealed in a video posted Thursday on Telegram for Russia to allow crews in to repair a "special power transmission line" that she said had been damaged.
"We demand that a repair team immediately be allowed access to get rid of the damage," Vereshchuk said. "We ask the global community to focus its attention on this problem."
Electricity is needed for cooling, ventilation and fire-extinguishing systems at the closed site. Emergency diesel generators are powering the plant for now but have limited fuel, according to Ukrenergo. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday demanded a cease-fire with Russia to allow for repairs.
There has been a "notable decrease" in Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, according to an intelligence briefing by Britain's Defense Ministry on Thursday.
This is likely due to the "unexpected effectiveness and endurance of Ukrainian Air Defence Forces," the briefing said. It added that a large Russian column northwest of Kyiv had "made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses."
The ministry also said "Russia has deployed conscript troops to Ukraine," despite denials by Russian President Vladimir Putin about their use in the hostilities. Putin would likely be forced to draw personnel from across the armed forces and other sources to replace losses, the briefing said.
Up to 4,000 Russian troops may have died since Putin launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a senior U.S. military officer said Tuesday.
A Wednesday briefing said "experienced mercenaries" from Russian private military companies were also "likely deploying to fight in Ukraine."
- - -
The Washington Post's Adela Suliman contributed to this report.