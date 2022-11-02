SEOUL -- North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 40 miles off South Korea's coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment" and Washington denounced as "reckless."

It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.