North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches sport games in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches a soccer game in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on Friday by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

 KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL -- North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.

Japanese authorities said the missile plunged into waters inside Japan's exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of Pyongyang's largest missiles.