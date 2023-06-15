FILE PHOTO: Hwasong-18 ICBM is test-launched from undisclosed location

The Korean People's Army test-launches a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 16, 2023.

 KCNA VIA REUTERS

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of an "inevitable" response to military drills staged earlier in the day by South Korean and U.S. troops.

The latest action by North Korea came as U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was in Tokyo for meetings with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.