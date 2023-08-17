FILE PHOTO: Hwasong-18 ICBM test launch

A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 13.

 KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL -- North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest a summit of the United States, South Korea and Japan, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday, citing the country's intelligence agency.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at Camp David in Maryland on Friday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, hoping to tighten ties between Seoul and Tokyo amid nuclear threats from North Korea and at a time when China's regional influence is growing.