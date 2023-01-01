TOKYO - North Korea began the new year with a ballistic missile test and its leader Kim Jong Un's resolve for an "exponential increase" in its nuclear weapons arsenal in 2023, as the country barrels forward with its nuclear program while negotiations remain deadlocked for nearly four years.

Capping the Workers' Party's policy meeting to discuss goals for 2023, Kim called for his country to "overwhelmingly beef up" its military muscle in the face of threats by South Korea and the United States, state media reported Sunday. Those efforts include a new ICBM for the purpose of delivering a "quick nuclear counterstrike," and the launch of the country's first reconnaissance satellite.