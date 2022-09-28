FILE PHOTO: NewGas Import Terminal of Gassco

FILE PHOTO: A gas pipeline is pictured at the new gas import terminal of Norway's company Gassco in Emden, Germany, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer//File Photo

 Fabian Bimmer

OSLO  - Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Gas leaks as a result of suspected sabotage discovered on the Nord Stream pipelines on Tuesday have roiled energy markets and heightened security concerns.