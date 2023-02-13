The White House said Monday that the Biden administration has not yet determined who owns the three high-altitude objects shot down over a three-day span - one in Alaska, another in Canada, and another over Lake Huron.

"We know the first one was Chinese. They admitted it. They claimed it was a weather balloon. We know it's not," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House. "These three, we don't have attribution for right now. We don't know. We don't know who owns them."