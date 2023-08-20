Robert McKeen and Willie Greene do a lot of things together.
Roommates at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, and brothers in arms, the pair on Saturday shared a new experience: they “got ducked.”
Giving rubber ducks to each other is an act of affection among owners of Jeep vehicles, several dozen of whom participated in the sixth annual Jeepin’4Vets event which included three laps around the Veterans Home.
As the Jeeps went under the covered entrance to the Veterans Home, their drivers would slow down and say “thank you for your service” to the handful of veterans who were sitting there, McKeen and Greene among them, with some of the drivers also handing out rubber ducks.
Jeepin’4Vets is part of Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals, that provides “critical and timely clinical and social services, as well as financial assistance, to service members, veterans, and their families when other resources are not available to ensure their dignity, physical and mental health, and overall well-being.”
The 2023 Jeepin’4Vets began with a gathering at the Farnum Center in Franklin, the future site of an Easterseals substance use disorder treatment facility. From there, the Jeep caravan headed to the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen to observe a moment of silence, and then drove to the Veterans Home before eventually ending up at Harley Jacks Burgers & Brews in Ossipee for lunch and some fun at the adjacent Armor Ditch Off-Road Park.
“Jeepin’4Vets brings Jeep lovers together for a celebratory ride, all while raising critical funds for our veterans and military service members in need,” Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum, said in a prepared statement. “We’re very excited for the buildout of our new 15-acre campus in Franklin for veterans and thought making it the starting point for this event would be the perfect way to help raise awareness of what’s being done to support NH veterans.”
Although Jeepin’4Vets does not contribute monetarily to the Veterans Home, the visit by the Jeeps is something that the residents look forward to immensely, said Sarah Stanley, who is the facility’s public information officer.
McKeen and Greene were among that group.
McKeen, was born and raised in Bethlehem. After graduating from high school, he enlisted and served 27 years in the U.S. Army, seeing combat in Vietnam, where a punji stick impaled his left leg above the knee.
Boston native
Greene, 94, is a Boston native, who as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps served three years in the army of occupation in Japan after World War II.
“I was 17 when I went in,” McKeen recalled, adding that “the only part I didn’t like” of being in the Army was “those bastards who shot at me” in Vietnam.
“I wish I could have done more,” he said, adding, “I’d do it all over again, if they let me.”
As for the Jeeps that came to the Veterans Home on Saturday, “Oh, yeah. I thought that was pretty good,” said McKeen.
Greene, who like McKeen accumulated about a half-dozen rubber ducks as well as a rubber bald eagle courtesy of the Jeepsters, said the Jeep parade made for “a fantastic day.”
“The people of New Hampshire are a special breed,” said Greene. “They really know how to treat people right.”
Asked about his longevity, Green replied that “The Good Lord has been very good to me, and the people here (at the Veterans Home) do a fantastic job.”