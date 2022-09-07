Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line

In a photo from in December 2012, Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line in Fort Worth, Texas.  New Hampshire businesses produce systems and parts for the aircraft, including BAE Systems and Lockheed.

 Randy A. Crites/Defense Contract Management Agency/TNS
FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. 
Lockheed Martin F-35

A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet. 

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's lubricant pump did not comply with U.S. procurement laws that bar unauthorized Chinese content, said Pentagon spokesperson Russell Goemaere.