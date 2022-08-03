FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Pentagon is seen in Washington

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

The Pentagon erased a potential trove of material related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol from the phones of senior defense officials in the Trump administration, according to legal filings.

Court records published on the website of the watchdog group American Oversight indicate that the Pentagon "wiped" the government-issued phones of senior Defense Department and Army officials who were in charge of mobilizing the National Guard to respond to the Capitol attack, including then-acting defense secretary Christopher Miller and then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The erasing apparently was done in keeping with Defense Department and Army policy for departing employees, according to filings that state: "the text messages were not preserved."