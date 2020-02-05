PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard entered into an educational partnership agreement (EPA) with the University of Massachusetts Lowell at a signing ceremony Tuesday.
This is the shipyard’s first laboratory agreement with a Massachusetts academic institution since the shipyard achieved laboratory status in March 2017; additional laboratory agreements are being developed.
The five-year agreement will allow the Navy to make its scientific, engineering and technology assets and subject matter experts available to university faculty to enhance the educational experience of UMass Lowell students.
In turn, the Navy is able to involve UMass Lowell faculty and students in innovative projects underway at the shipyard. PNSY works to maintain, repair and modernize attack submarines.
The EPA protects the intellectual property — such as inventions, data and proprietary information — of both partners.
“The partnership allows us to work collaboratively with UMass Lowell and their unique facilities and talented people to address real-world technical challenges we see in a shipyard environment,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Daniel Ettlich. “This promotes education collaboration and knowledge sharing to adapt new technologies in support of our mission to safely deliver submarines to the fleet on time, and on budget.”
“This EPA solidifies the growing partnership between Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and UMass Lowell,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UMass Lowell, Joseph Hartman. “The agreement permits a tremendous opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to work directly with experts at the yard, as well as provide for technology transfer between the two entities.”“Our EPA with UMass Lowell is a way for the shipyard and university to help each other in a number of impactful technical areas,” said PNSY Technology Transfer Manager Sarah Buttrick. “The university is a great resource with a broad array of labs and research initiatives in addition to UMass Lowell’s Francis College of Engineering.”
“Executing the EPA is the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial partnership,” said Director of Academic Programs and Advanced Manufacturing for UMass Lowell, Bradley Mingels. “We’re ready to go and will begin our initial technology and workforce training program in additive manufacturing very soon.”