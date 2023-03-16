FILE PHOTO: A Polish Air Force MiG-29 aircraft fires flares during a performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom

FILE PHOTO: A Polish Air Force MiG-29 aircraft fires flares during a performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom August 24, 2013.  

 Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

WARSAW - Poland will deliver an initial batch of four Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Thursday, ramping up pressure on other NATO allies to make similar commitments.

The planes are in "full working order" and will be delivered in "the next few days," Duda said at a news conference in Warsaw alongside his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel. The delivery would mark the first time any of Ukraine's NATO allies have delivered jets.