FILE PHOTO: The Polish tank PT-91, a newer model of the Soviet tank T-72, drives through water at the military base in Bedrusko near Poznan, western Poland, July 9, 2013.

 Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

WARSAW  - Poland will send an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged, the Polish prime minister said in an interview with Canadian television on Thursday.

Warsaw, which has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies, had pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to on Wednesday.