Poland wants to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition Reuters Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago WARSAW - Poland plans to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, the Polish president said on Wednesday."A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building," Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. "We want it to be an international coalition."(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Editing by Peter Graff)