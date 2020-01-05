Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday dismissed calls by Iraq's caretaker prime minister for a timetable for all foreign troops to exit the country, in the wake of a U.S. strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Pompeo appeared on all of the Sunday morning news shows, saying that the Iraqi people want the United States to remain and continue the fight against terrorism. The strike also killed eight others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia leader.
Earlier Sunday, Iraqi leader Adel Abdul Mahdi called the U.S. strike "a political assassination" and told parliament that the government must establish a timetable for the withdrawal of all foreign troops "for the sake of our national sovereignty."
Pompeo brushed aside those remarks, calling Mahdi "the resigned prime minister" and "the acting prime minister."
Mahdi resigned in November amid sustained anti-government protests in Iraq, but has been operating in a caretaker role.
"He's under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that it is that we are pushing back against," Pompeo said on "Fox News Sunday." "We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign. And we'll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe."
Iraqi lawmakers responded to Mahdi's remarks by passing a nonbinding resolution calling for an end to the foreign troop presence in the country. To cancel the agreement that grants U.S. and foreign troops access to Iraqi territory, however, parliament must pass binding legislation.
About 6,000 U.S. troops are stationed across Iraq.
Democrats on the Sunday morning news shows continued to hammer the Trump administration over the strike, with some questioning whether the president timed it to divert public attention away from a potential Senate impeachment trial.
"Look, I think people are reasonably asking about the timing and why it is that the administration seems to have all kinds of different answers," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is running for President, said on CNN's "State of the Union."
"In the first 48 hours after this attack, what did we hear?" she added. "Well, we heard it was for an imminent attack. Then we heard, no, no, it was to prevent any kind of future attack. Then we heard from the vice president himself, no, it was related to 9/11. And then we heard from press reports of people in the intelligence community saying that the threat was overblown."
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that although it's accurate that Soleimani was plotting an attack against the United States, as administration officials have said, "it's also true that Soleimani has been plotting against the United States for decades."
Other Democrats renewed their criticism that the strike will increase, not decrease, the likelihood that the United States will remain embroiled in the region.
"I really worry that the actions the President took will get us into what he calls another 'endless war' in the Middle East," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said on ABC News' "This Week." "He promised we wouldn't have that. And I think we're closer to that now because of his actions."
On Fox, Pompeo rebutted some of the criticism, arguing that reducing the U.S. troop presence abroad remains the administration's overarching foreign policy goal.
In an interview on "This Week," Pompeo was also asked about Trump's Saturday night tweet pledging to target 52 unspecified Iranian sites, "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture," should Iran retaliate for Soleimani's death by striking any Americans or American assets.
Those sites, and Iran itself, "WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD," Trump tweeted, adding, "The USA wants no more threats!"
Pompeo insisted Sunday that the United States will "behave lawfully" and "inside the system."
Several Republican members of Congress on Sunday voiced support for the Trump administration's actions, casting the strike as a defensive move rather than an offensive one.
"Everything the President is warning about is all defensive," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "He is not saying, 'Congress, I need a hundred thousand American troops to invade Iran.' That's why all this talk about war powers and congressional authority is so silly. ... He's talking about responding to anything that Iran may do in the future."
