The president of Chad, Idriss Déby, a close Western military ally, died on Tuesday from wounds sustained on the battlefield fighting rebels, the military said.
Déby, 68, had just been announced as the winner of a sixth term in office. He ran largely unopposed in a country he has ruled with an iron fist for the past 30 years, making him one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders.
Army spokesman Gen. Azem Bermandoa said in a statement that Déby "took his last breath defending the territorial integrity on the battlefield" after visiting Chadian troops on the front lines. He said a transitional military council would run the country for the next 18 months.
That council would be headed by Déby's son, Gen. Mahamat Kaka, Bermandoa said.
Even as Déby was securing his latest election win, rebels based in the country's north, where Chad borders Libya in a largely undemarcated stretch of the Sahara desert, had attacked army outposts and were heading toward the capital.
With help largely from France and the United States, Déby trained and equipped Chad's military, building it into the region's most formidable fighting force. It was deployed alongside Western military units in interventions against Islamist militants in Mali, Niger and northern Nigeria.
But stability within Chad was always seen as Déby's potential weak spot as resentment brewed over ethnic favoritism and unequal sharing of mineral and oil wealth, spawning various movements to unseat him. An influx of weaponry and military equipment from Libya, where a decade of civil war bred lawlessness, also strengthened rebel capabilities.
One group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, had been moving swiftly toward the Chadian capital, N'Djamena. Western governments had warned their citizens to leave the country and evacuated nonessential embassy staff. Reuters reported on Monday that Chad's military claimed to have killed 300 rebels from the group.