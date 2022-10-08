A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea

 STRINGER/REUTERS

KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea the day before, describing the explosion as an “act of terrorism.”

“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.