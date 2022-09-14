Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Samarkand

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a trilateral meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

KYIV - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.

"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told Xi at their first meeting since the war began.

China's President Xi Jinping visits Uzbekistan

China's President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.