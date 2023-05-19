FILE PHOTO: Russia's Security Council Secretary Patrushev attends Prosecutor General collegium meeting in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. 

MOSCOW - A powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the United States of coordinating with Ukraine to kill two pro-war nationalists in Russia and to carry out attacks on critical national infrastructure in an effort to undermine stability.

There was no immediate U.S. response to the allegations from Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, which is chaired by Putin. Washington has previously denied involvement in at least one of the killings he mentioned.