FILE PHOTO: Russia's Security Council Secretary Patrushev attends a meeting of Defence Ministry Board in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022.  

 Sergei Fadeichev/SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

MOSCOW - An ally of President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia has the weapons to destroy any enemy, including the United States, if its own existence is threatened, accusing Washington of underestimating Moscow's nuclear might.

The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the influential secretary of Russia's Security Council, are the latest from a senior Russian official to raise the specter of a nuclear showdown between the world's two largest nuclear powers, something Moscow says it wants to avoid.